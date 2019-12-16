$66 million worth of jewelry stolen from Formula 1 heiress

World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 31: Tamara Ecclestone is seen during the Super Middleweight bout between Carl Froch and George Groves at Wembley Stadium on May 31, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Scott Heavey/Getty Images)

LONDON (AP) — London police are investigating the theft of a large cache of “high-value jewelry” reported stolen from the palatial home of heiress Tamara Ecclestone, the daughter of former Formula 1 chief Bernie Ecclestone.

The Sun newspaper said the stolen jewelry was worth about 50 million pounds ($66 million) and included precious rings, earrings and a Cartier bangle Ecclestone received as a wedding present.

The Metropolitan Police said officers went to the home on Friday evening after receiving reports of a burglary. No arrests have been made.

“Tamara and family are well but obviously angry and shaken by the incident,” a family statement read.

The family’s private security team is cooperating with police, the statement said.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss