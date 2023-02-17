BEIRUT (AP) — The U.S. military says a helicopter raid conducted by its armed forces in northeast Syria has left a senior leader with the Islamic State group dead and four American service members wounded.

The military added in the short statement that the Thursday night raid was conducted in partnership with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces which is allied with the U.S.

It added that an explosion on target resulted in four U.S. service members and one working dog wounded.

It did not say in which part of northeast Syria the raid was conducted. It identified the killed IS commander as Hamza al-Homsi. Despite their defeat in Syria in March 2019, IS sleeper cells still conduct attacks in the region.