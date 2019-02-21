Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Entertainment
Living Local
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
National
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
Video
Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Weather
Storm Team 8 Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Current Conditions
7 Day Forecast
Webcams
Hurricane
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Red Tide
Traffic
8 On Your Side
8 On Your Side Investigates
Better Call Behnken
Restaurant Ratings
Consumer Reports
Sports
Buccaneers
Lightning
Rays
Send It
Photo Galleries
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Outdoors Expo and Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Station Info
Daytime
Great 38
Contests
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Email Alerts
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
World
Giant spider devours entire possum in front of horrified hotel guests
Dozens of Jimmy Buffett fans fall seriously ill in the Dominican Republic
Canada bans keeping whales and dolphins in captivity
Vatican rejects gender change to alarm of LGBT Catholics
US tourist death count at Dominican Republic resorts rises
More World Headlines
Theresa May says she’ll quit as Conservative leader June 7
11 people reported killed in gun attack at bar in Brazil
Tiny dinosaur with bat-like wings discovered in China
South Korea: North Korea fires unidentified projectile
Meet the royal baby! Meghan Markle, Prince Harry introduce son Archie to the world
Royal baby birth! Who is next in line to the British throne?
US dispatched aircraft carrier to send message to Iran
Russia says at least 40 dead on burning jet
Russia says at least 40 dead on burning jet
Man swallows AirPod, finds it still works after passing through system
Latest Videos
Oldsmar Cares stocks community with food, clothes and more
8 On Your Side stories spark business owner to raise money to protect firefighters
Pedestrian killed in St. Pete hit-and-run identified
Google Maps takes nearly 100 drivers to muddy field, stranding them
Researchers develop vaccine to possibly prevent Alzheimer’s disease
Final debate for Tampa mayor canceled
VIDEO: Journalist claims racial profiling during profane, name-calling arrest
Hyundai shuts off stolen SUV remotely to help Nashville police catch suspect
WATCH: Police officer dragged by 4-wheeler after ATV riders take over road
Police: Mom’s boyfriend tortured her kid with hot sauce and peppers
More Video
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Don't Miss
Dessert Diva: Firecracker fruit tarts perfect for 4th of July
Watch Democratic debate live and meet the candidates for night 2
Road Rants: Are all crosswalks created equal?
More Don't Miss