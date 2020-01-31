World Ukulele Day Festival

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Living Local
Welcome To Florida
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
Border Report Tour
National
Entertainment
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
CMA Awards
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
Top Stories
The Doctor is in: Testing for Learning Disorders
TODAY show surprises Tampa man with Super Bowl tickets
Nebraska students surprise teacher with new shoes
Senate expected to vote on witnesses in Trump trial after 2 days of questioning
Video
Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Top Stories
TODAY show surprises Tampa man with Super Bowl tickets
Top Stories
Nebraska students surprise teacher with new shoes
Top Stories
New emoji release features Italian hand gesture
Need a boost? Coca-Cola’s ‘Coke Energy’ for sale
Live at 1 p.m. ET: Romanowski sizes up Chiefs, 49ers defenses on Big Game Bound
WATCH: Mating manatees surround see-through canoe near St. Pete
Weather
Storm Team 8 Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Max Defender 8 Radar
Current Conditions
8 Day Forecast
Webcams
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Red Tide
Traffic
8 On Your Side
8 On Your Side Investigates
Better Call Behnken
Restaurant Ratings
Consumer Reports
Top Stories
Pasco dentist faces license revocation 5 years after death of special needs patient
Top Stories
Tampa Bay man stuck paying for deceased wife’s medical alert and security service
Top Stories
Deadly dental mistakes may cost New Port Richey doctor her license
Illicit activity still happening in some of Tampa’s spas and massage parlors, police chief says
Tampa couple furious after they say Target employee ‘cut up’ hundreds of dollars worth of gift cards
Dog shot after attacking sheriff’s horses at Gasparilla was recently adopted by man who lived in tent
Sports
Japan 2020
Buccaneers
Lightning
Rays
USF Bulls
Friday Night Blitz
SEC Football
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
TODAY show surprises Tampa man with Super Bowl tickets
Top Stories
Live at 1 p.m. ET: Romanowski sizes up Chiefs, 49ers defenses on Big Game Bound
Bears great Jimbo Covert talks being elected to Hall of Fame
Fiona the hippo attempts to make Super Bowl pick, vomits on Kansas City
Can Mitch Trubisky lead Chicago Bears to success?
Send It
Photo Galleries
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
2020 Outdoors Expo and Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Pledge of Allegiance
Home For The Holidays
Top Stories
Leader of gay community after Pulse massacre has died
Top Stories
Fathers honor Kobe Bryant with #girldad
Gr8 Inspiration: Tampa teen brothers make Gasparilla more eco-friendly
Dessert Diva shares her recipe for Gasparilla Grog Bars
Hundreds remember 5 women gunned down in bank a year after massacre
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
The Mel Robbins Show
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Email Alerts
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Senate expected to vote on witnesses in Trump trial after 2 days of questioning
World Ukulele Day Festival
News
Posted:
Jan 31, 2020 / 12:26 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 31, 2020 / 12:26 PM EST
All the details on the Ukulele Fest in Dunedin
http://worldukeday.com/
Top Videos
Today Show gives Tampa man Super Bowl tickets
SWAT situation in Port Richey ends peacefully; suspect in custody
Officers respond to SWAT situation in Port Richey
Local teacher helps students find jobs in food industry
Tampa police looking Apple store theft suspect
Police: Sarasota girl, 14, faces attempted murder charge after shooting
DCF employee arrested for hit-and-run that left teen in critical condition
UPDATE:HCSO releases pictures of car involved in hit-and-run; child in critical condition
Sleepy woman arrested for DUI after chain-reaction crash on I-4, troopers say
Suncoast Parkway cash toll booths to close Friday evening
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Rain arrives late today and lingers into Saturday
More Local News
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
SWAT situation in Port Richey ends peacefully; suspect in custody
Human trafficking continues to be a growing problem in Florida
Senators question defense, prosecution in Trump’s impeachment trial
Man rescues 8-year-old girl during attempted kidnapping at North Carolina restaurant
$396.9 million Powerball ticket sold in Florida
DCF employee arrested for hit-and-run that left teen in critical condition
Florida man mistakenly pumps gas onto the deck of his boat
Police: Sarasota girl, 14, faces attempted murder charge after shooting
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
Solar Vortex: First dual tail-spin water slide to open at Adventure Island
Iron Gwazi: Go behind-the-scenes of construction at Busch Gardens
Florida’s green card holders see policy changes in 2020
Super Nintendo World will be part of new Universal Orlando theme park
LEGO launching International Space Station set
More Don't Miss