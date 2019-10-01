Worker electrocuted at Tampa construction site dies in hospital

TAMPA (WFLA) — A man was killed after being electrocuted while working at a construction site in Tampa Tuesday.

The victim’s family said the construction crew was pouring concrete on a lot near S. Grady Avenue and West San Obispo Street when the boom on the pumping truck hit a power line.

The man was electrocuted and died at the hospital.

The incident shut off power for about 2,000 customers in the area.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

