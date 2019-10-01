LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Worker electrocuted at Tampa construction site dies in hospital

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) — A man was killed after being electrocuted while working at a construction site in Tampa Tuesday.

The victim’s family said the construction crew was pouring concrete on a lot near S. Grady Avenue and West San Obispo Street when the boom on the pumping truck hit a power line.

The man was electrocuted and died at the hospital.

The incident shut off power for about 2,000 customers in the area.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss