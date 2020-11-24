Woody misses flight at Tampa airport, needs ride to Seattle

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The folks at Tampa International Airport are hoping to reunite a lost toy with its rightful owner.

Airport employees found Woody, the action figure from Toy Story, on a ramp Sunday night after he missed his flight to Seattle.

The airport posted photos of the lost traveler trying to hitch a ride on its Twitter page.

“To Seattle, and beyond! Last night, this Alaska Air flight somehow left Woody on the ramp,” the airport said on Twitter. “Anyone headed to the Pacific Northwest so our buddy can hitch a ride? Thanks.”

If you recently traveled from Tampa to Seattle and are missing a toy, you might want to give them a call.

