Woman who allegedly urinated on potatoes at Walmart turns herself in

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa (WFLA) – A woman has turned herself in after a bizarre incident at the Walmart in Pennsylvania.

According to the West Mifflin Borough Police Department was able to identify the woman accused of urinating on the potatoes.

Police say Grace Brown along with her attorney came to the station where she identified herself as the person urinating on the potatoes.

Brown has been charged with Criminal Mischief, Open Lewdness, Disorderly Conduct and Public Drunkenness.

The act follows a number of food tampering incidents in recent weeks, which were typically recorded on video and widely shared online.