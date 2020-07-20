Woman sought in Florida carjacking caught on camera

DANIA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – A carjacking suspect is at large after she allegedly held a man at gunpoint and stole a car in Dania Beach earlier this month, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

The robbery happened on the morning of July 7 outside Self Park FLL at 901 Old Griffin Road.

Video of the incident shows the woman get out of a Mustang and run across the parking lot. She opened the driver’s side of the Passat and pointed a gun at the passenger. The driver was inside the business during the incident.

The passenger got out of the vehicle unharmed, then the woman got into the driver’s seat and took off, heading southbound on Northwest Ninth Avenue, authorities said.

About 90 minutes later, a woman was seen using the victim’s credit cards to buy food at a restaurant, but it’s not clear if it was the same woman who carjacked the vehicle.

Anyone who has seen the car or any other information that would help in the case is asked to call Detective Mark Copley at 954-321-4738. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.

