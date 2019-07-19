Woman riding motor scooter critically injured in St. Pete crash, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Police said a woman riding a motor scooter sustained critical injuries after being struck by a car in St. Petersburg Friday morning.

The incident occurred shortly before 6 a.m. at the intersection of 49th Street South and 8th Avenue South.

Police said the driver of a Ford F510 ran into the woman after she tried to turn left on 8th Avenue and failed to yield the right of way.

The crash victim, 47-year-old Kimberly Shew, was transported to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg, where she remains in critical condition.

It’s unclear if Shew was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the truck, 32-year-old Therese Ford, remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Police said alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, but it’s unclear if charges are pending.

LATEST STORIES: