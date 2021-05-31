Woman pretends to be dead while Florida man chokes her, escapes, calls for help

News

by: WESH

Posted: / Updated:

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — A woman was able to call for help after being assaulted by pretending to be dead, authorities said. The man who deputies say assaulted her then led Marion County deputies on a chase on West Highway 40.

Authorities say Michael Bishop grabbed and slapped the victim who attempted to get out of his car. Bishop is accused of grabbing her hair and throwing her back inside the car when she fell.

Authorities say Bishop got on top of her and began choking her. The victim pretended to be dead, and Bishop got up and left, deputies say.

That’s when the victim called for help.

Deputies were able to track down Bishop heading southbound on Southwest 60th Avenue. They activated their lights and attempted to stop him, but he fled at a high rate of speed onto West Highway 40.

Bishop ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle, deputies say. The three people in that vehicle were taken to a hospital with minor injuries. Bishop also had to be taken to a hospital and is in critical condition.

He is facing charges of battery by strangulation and aggravated fleeing and eluding. Authorities say he has been arrested before on violent behavior.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

