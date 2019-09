EAST GLACIER PARK, Mt. (WFLA/CNN) — We are just a week into fall but parts of Montana are already experiencing a winter wonderland.

Meg Desmond shared a video with CNN of her jumping into snow drifts as tall as six feet tall outside her home.

Desmond says she still has all o the essentials — food, water and electricity — but the snow storm closed down most of the town.

She decided to have a little fun before digging her car out of the snow Sunday.

LATEST STORIES: