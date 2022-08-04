A lottery scratchers ticket and cash are seen in a file photo. (iStock/Getty Images Plus)

AIKEN, South Carolina (WJBF) – A woman is behind bars after trying to cash in on a stolen lottery scratch-off ticket.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Whitney Andrea Hart, 31, of Salley, was charged with the Intent to Defraud, Counterfeit Game Tickets.

According to authorities, Hart unlawfully passed off a South Carolina Education Lottery instant scratch off ticket, which was stolen from the Salley Mini Mart on Walnut Street.

Investigators say Hart was recognized by employee records and management at the Salley Mini Mart that she previously worked at.

Authorities say the attempt to cash the ticket was captured on video.

According to SLED, Hart was booked at the Aiken County Detention Center under married name, Whitney Andrea James.