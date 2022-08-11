(WFLA) — A South Carolina woman was killed by a rogue beach umbrella in what local news outlets described as an apparent “freak accident.”

According to NBC affiliate WMBF, the 63-year-old woman was impaled by a beach umbrella that was carried by the wind at a beach in Garden City, South Carolina.

The woman reportedly suffered from chest trauma, and was taken to an area hospital where she died as a result of her injuries.

“This is a terrible loss, and we know our community is hurting,” local officials said. “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the victim as they navigate through this difficult time.”

According to WMBF, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission estimates that there were roughly 2,800 unconfirmed beach umbrella-related injuries between 2010-2018.