Woman hit by vehicle in downtown Tampa, suffers serious head injuries

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police said a woman suffered serious injuries after she was struck by a car in downtown Tampa.

The incident happened Tuesday night on Tampa Street near Franklin Street.

Police said the woman darted out into traffic and was struck by a vehicle that was traveling southbound.

The driver remained at the scene. Police said alcohol does not appear to be a factor for the driver.

The woman was taken to Tampa General Hospital to be treated for serious head injuries.

Further information was not immediately available.

