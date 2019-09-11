Woman hit by vehicle in downtown Tampa, suffers serious head injuries

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police said a woman suffered serious injuries after she was struck by a car in downtown Tampa.
The incident happened Tuesday night on Tampa Street near Franklin Street.
Police said the woman darted out into traffic and was struck by a vehicle that was traveling southbound.
The driver remained at the scene. Police said alcohol does not appear to be a factor for the driver.
The woman was taken to Tampa General Hospital to be treated for serious head injuries.
Further information was not immediately available.
