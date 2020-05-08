Woman goes $600K in debt to buy PPE for health care workers

(CNN) – A New York woman who made headlines after September 11 is back in the news again for helping first responders.

After the World Trade Center fell, there was also a shortage of PPE (personal protective equipment) for health care workers at Ground Zero.

To address the problem, Rhonda Roland Shearer raised $1 million for first responders.

Now, with the pandemic, she’s spending $600,000 of her own money to buy PPE for frontline healthcare workers.

“My daughter and I had a ground zero operation where we delivered PPEs. It’s Groundhog Day. This is exactly the same problem,” Shearer told CNN. “They didn’t have supplies, but in the media piece, the officials were saying that they had them. All the dealers, all the manufacturers, they want their money up front. There’s no time to raise money. So what I did at ground zero, I had a million dollar line of credit and then I was able thank God to raise the money after. So I’m actually doing the very same thing. But in this case, it’s a home equity line of credit. I already brought up about 600,000.”

Shearer’s organization is called Cut Red Tape 4 Heroes.

“That’s the number four and it’s a community of volunteers that are helping me distribute PPE that I acquired for the purpose of putting it into the hands of healthcare workers, not just in a general stockpile of which we don’t know where it goes,” Shearer said. “I’ve acquired a million pieces of PPE. We’re in the middle of distributing it now. Today. This was a couple thousand people, I believe. At least 1500.”

A GoFundMe page for the organization has raised nearly $340,000 thus far, so Shearer is well on her way for being repaid for her act of kindness.

