Woman filmed feeding spider monkeys at zoo is arrested

(NBC News) — A Texas woman who was caught on video feeding spider monkeys after she climbed into an exhibit at the El Paso Zoo has been arrested, police said.

The woman, Luz Elizabeth Rae, 26, was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a charge of criminal trespass, according to a police press release.

“The woman seen on social media in a video trespassing into an El Paso Zoo monkey exhibit enclosure treading across murky water has been arrested,” the department wrote.

Online jail records show that Rae was released Thursday on bond.

The stunt at the zoo cost Rae her job at the Lovett Law Firm. The company said Monday that she had been fired and called her behavior “irresponsible and reckless.”

