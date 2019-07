WALHALLA, S.C. (NBC News) – A South Carolina woman was pulled over Monday while driving a child’s Power Wheels truck and ended up receiving DUI charges.

According to the Wahalla Police Chief, Megan Holman was pulled over after someone called authorities and asked them to check on a suspicious person.

The chief said Holman was under the influence of a narcotic and was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

Holman was about a mile from her house when she was arrested, according to police.