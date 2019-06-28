Woman dies after home invasion shooting in Dundee

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies are currently investigating a home invasion shooting that killed one woman in Dundee, Florida.

According to deputies, around 10:20 p.m. Thursday, a Polk County Lieutenant who was in Dundee heard shots fired near Daniel Street.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a woman inside an apartment with a gunshot wound.

Deputies say she was airlifted to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center, where she underwent surgery. She later died because of her injuries on Friday morning.

Several shots were fired at two victims, a male and female, during the home invasion, according to deputies. The male victim was not injured and is cooperating with detectives.

Polk deputies are serving a search warrant at the apartment. They believe the home invasion is drug-related.

Both victims have a criminal history.

If anyone has information about this incident, please contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200. You can also call the Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477.