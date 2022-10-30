TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) –A woman is dead and an 8-year-old sustained non-life-threatening injuries as a result of a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning.

According to officials, deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and crews from the Polk County Fire Rescue were dispatched to Combee Road North, near the intersection of Grimes Road around 11:40 a.m.

Upon arrival, officials found the driver of a 2021 Ford Escape, Judy Pate, 71, of Polk City dead at the scene.

Her 8-year-old passenger was taken to a local hospital with a broken arm and ankle.

Based on the evidence and statements taken, police determined that Pate was driving northbound on Combee Road behind another vehicle when the vehicle in front of her signaled to turn right into the Ten Rock mobile home park.

Pate swerved into the southbound lane where a 2015 Freightliner truck driven by Tyrone Corbett, 59, of Lakeland was also traveling southbound on Combee Road.

Pate collided with the Freightliner, resulting in the truck veering west, clipping a power pole, and crashing into a fence. Corbett was uninjured.

Officials said the Escape traveled southwest and stopped on the west side of Combee Road. A portion of the road was closed for approximately four hours.

The crash currently remains under investigation.