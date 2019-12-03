Woman charged after son is found tied up in burning home with bag on his head

by: Tim Stelloh

(NBC) – A California woman was arrested Monday after authorities found her 3-year-old son tied up inside a burning home with a plastic bag over his head, authorities said.

Firefighters in the Southern California city of Santa Paula also found the woman, Maricela Magana Ruiz, 47, bound in her bedroom, police said in a statement.

Magana Ruiz was booked early Monday on suspicion of child endangerment after she allegedly tied the boy up in his bedroom and put the bag over his head, the statement and jail records say.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation, Detective Sergeant Allen Macias told NBC News. He said it wasn’t clear why or how Magana Ruiz had been tied up.

