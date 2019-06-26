Woman caught on camera trying to kidnap 2 children at airport

ATLANTA (WFLA/CNN) – A terrifying situation was recently caught on camera at the world’s busiest airport.

Surveillance video from Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport shows a 26-year-old woman wearing a pink hat trying to grab two children early Saturday morning.

Police say Esther Daniels was walking through the airport atrium and put her hands on a stroller that had a child in it. Video shows the child’s mother managed to fend off Daniels.

But police say Daniels then noticed another child standing nearby and picked him up. Video shows the child’s father was ready too and quickly wrestled the child back from the woman.

The video shows an officer run over and chase Daniels when she runs off. After a brief struggle, officers were able to get her on the ground and take her into custody.

Police say Daniels appeared to be “experiencing mental distress.” She was taken to a local hospital to be checked before she was brought to the county jail.

She is charged with kidnapping and obstructing an officer.