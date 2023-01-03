MIAMI (WFLA) — A Miami woman became the Florida Lottery’s first new millionaire of 2023 after winning a million-dollar prize from a scratch-off ticket.

The Lottery said Tirza Pineda, 50, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X The Cash Scratch-Off game.

Pineda purchased her winning ticket from Sunshine at 2498 Northwest 87th Avenue in Miami. The store will get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket.

Pineda chose to claim her prize as a one-time payment of $820,000.

The 500X The Cash game sells $50 tickets that allow people to compete for a top prize of $25 million. As of this report, there is one top prize and 107 $1 million left.