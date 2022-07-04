MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 30-year-old man is accused of assaulting a woman with a burning Pop Tart box before wrapping a power tool cord around her neck.

Joshua Cox is charged with aggravated assault.

Police say the assault happened Aug. 26 of last year, on Pleasant Cove in the Grahamwood area of Memphis.

They say an argument between Cox and the woman turned physical. Cox then allegedly walked over to the woman’s car, lit a Pop Tart box on fire and threw it at her, burning her right arm.

He then reportedly wrapped a cord from a power tool around her neck and tried to strangle her. When she got free, police say he hit her several times in the face with his fist.

Cox was booked into jail Sunday on $10,000 bond.