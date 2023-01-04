MOUNT DORA, Fla. (WFLA) – A woman has been arrested following the suspicious deaths of a married couple at a Florida senior living community.

On Tuesday afternoon, officials held a news conference to give updates on the investigation. During the conference, Interim police Chief Mike Gibson officially identified the victims as Sharon Getman, 80, and Darryl Getman, 83, according to news reports.

The couple was found dead on Dec. 31.

“I think about those golden years so I do take this personal,” Chief Gibson said. “In this case, the golden years of Darryl and Sharon were tragically cut short by a ruthless senseless, double homicide.”

The Getmans’ bodies were found after suspicious activity was reported a little after 4 p.m. Saturday. Police said the person of interest was escorted out of Waterman Village around 3 p.m. Friday but was spotted a little more than an hour later, according to WESH.

It was reported that police think the woman knocked on a door and asked to use the shower around 11 p.m. Friday. WESH said the tenant hit the alarm button and the woman took off.

Police and security responded to the incident, however, when the woman fled, she grabbed a set of keys to a mailbox and a car. The chief said the key didn’t belong to the Getmans’.

Around 2 a.m. on Saturday, the Getmans’ car was caught on camera driving around, but the couple wasn’t found until the afternoon.

The chief said there is “no known connection” between the person of interest and the city of Mount Dora. He said she was “simply passing through.”

“I’m confident it is random,” Gibson told the news outlet. “I believe it was someone who was simply passing through, and it’s a once-in-a-lifetime event.”

WESH stated that the woman and car were both found out of state. She’s been accused of auto theft while officials work the murder case.

Waterman Village released a statement saying: “We are shocked and saddened by the recent deaths of our residents which are currently under investigation” and “cooperating fully with law enforcement authorities and have additional police presence on property.”

According to WESH, the chief would not say how far away the woman was found but hinted it was some distance.

Those with information on the case can call the Mount Dora Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit at 352-735-7130 or contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.