Woman arrested for setting fire to man’s tent while he slept, Pasco deputies say

HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman who is suspected of trying to burn down a man’s tent while he was asleep inside it.

Kellie Ann Barrett, 49, was arrested Tuesday evening in Hudson and charged with burglary with simple battery.

Deputies said Barrett started a fire at the front entrance of the victim’s tent while he was inside and asleep. When he woke up, he saw the flames in his tent and scrambled to put the fire out with water jugs he had inside his tent.

The sheriff’s office said as the man tried to talk to 911 dispatch, Barrett jumped on him and removed the phone from his hand and fled the area on foot. She was later arrested.

