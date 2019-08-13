Bradenton woman arrested for murder in man’s death

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Police arrested a 53-year-old woman suspected of killing a man in Bradenton on Monday.

Roberta Gail McDonald of Bradenton is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Anthony Bernard Wilson, 56.

Bradenton police were called to the 1800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue East and found Wilson dead from apparent trauma to his body.

Police said investigators were able to determine that McDonald was involved in his death.

She is being held at the Manatee County jail.

Those with information on the case are being asked to call Detective Andy Perez at (941) 932-9322. You may also e-mail your information to crimetips@cityofbradenton.com.

