Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8
LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Bradenton woman arrested for murder in man’s death

News
Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Manatee County Sheriff’s Office)

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Police arrested a 53-year-old woman suspected of killing a man in Bradenton on Monday.

Roberta Gail McDonald of Bradenton is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Anthony Bernard Wilson, 56.

Bradenton police were called to the 1800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue East and found Wilson dead from apparent trauma to his body.

Police said investigators were able to determine that McDonald was involved in his death.

She is being held at the Manatee County jail.

Those with information on the case are being asked to call Detective Andy Perez at (941) 932-9322. You may also e-mail your information to crimetips@cityofbradenton.com.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss