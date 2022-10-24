TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An Ocala woman was arrested Sunday morning after leaving her child at a bar and attacking a deputy, according to arrest reports.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said Tiffany Davis, 42, took the child to a bar on 117th Drive North and stayed there for five hours.

Eventually, the child went outside to Davis’ vehicle to sleep while she continued to drink, deputies said.

According to the sheriff’s office, Davis eventually got into a fight with several people and even threw a drink at one person before continuing the fight outside to her vehicle.

“Defendant then attempted to drive the vehicle while intoxicated, and when bar employees took the keys away from her, she departed from the area on foot and left the child unattended,” the arrest report said.

When deputies arrived, Davis got angry and tried to leave again for 30 minutes. Deputies said she called the child a “dumb n——” and that the incident was his fault for not giving her keys back.

The reports said after Davis was arrested, she punched and bit a deputy while she was being taken to a transport van.

She now faces charges of battery on a law enforcement officer and neglect of a child.