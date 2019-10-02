LIVE UPDATE: Woman accused of running unlicensed weight loss clinic in Polk County facing new charge

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A woman who was arrested in February for the practice of unlicensed health care is facing a new charge in Polk County.

Deputies say Jesusadelaida “Jesse” Lopez ran the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” weight loss clinic in Winter Haven. She has been in the Polk County Jail since Feb. 14, 2019.

Sheriff Grady Judd says Lopez is now facing a new charge of solicitation to commit first-degree murder. The sheriff is expected to announce details on that new charge Wednesday afternoon.

Lopez made her first appearance in court on the new charge Wednesday afternoon. She asked the judge to allow her to have her attorney present, so the case was rescheduled to Friday at 1 p.m.

Lopez was first arrested on June 12, 2018. The Polk County Sheriff’s undercover detectives worked with the DEA and the Department of Health and served a search warrant at the weight loss clinic, which was then located on Cypress Gardens Boulevard in Winter Haven.

She was later charged with six counts of unlicensed practice of health care. Investigators said Lopez worked at the clinic with a licensed medical doctor and had been performing medical procedures herself and portraying herself as a registered nurse. Lopez does not hold any medical degrees, investigators say.

Deputies took 39-year-old Lopez back into custody on Feb. 14 of this year. Detectives arrested her “after receiving information she was practicing health care without a license once again.” The sheriff’s office says she was operating this time out of Jesse’s Gym on U.S. Highway 92 in Auburndale.