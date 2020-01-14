Woman accused of making bomb inside Tampa Walmart remains behind bars

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Emily Stallard remains in jail Tuesday, days after deputies arrested her for trying to set off a homemade bomb inside the Walmart on East Fletcher Avenue in Tampa.

“Her making a bomb, I couldn’t believe it,” said her South Tampa landlord, who didn’t want to be named. “She’s on her smartphone all the time. I guess her smartphone showed her how to make a bomb.”

The landlord explained that, in his opinion, Stallard has gone into a downward spiral over the last year or so.

“I don’t know what to believe anymore. The girl’s gone nuts,” he claimed. “She said the house is haunted. I said something is wrong.”

A store security guard and a Florida Wildlife Commission officer, working at the store in an off-duty capacity, stopped Stallard on Saturday before she could set off the bomb.

Deputies explained that the woman made it using a mason jar and other materials she gathered from the aisles inside the Walmart.

8 On Your Side reached out to Walmart and got a statement from the retail giant:

We take the safety and security of our customers and associates seriously. We appreciate the quick response of local law enforcement and are assisting them as they investigate the matter.

