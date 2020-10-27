Woman, 68, dead after car hits tree in Brooksville

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A driver died Tuesday morning after her car crashed into a tree in Brooksville, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 6:20 a.m. on Andrew Lane near Farran Street.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 68-year-old had lost control of the vehicle, which left the roadway, hit a tree and overturned.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s unclear if alcohol or impairment were factors in the crash, but the woman was not wearing a seatbelt.

Further information was not immediately available.

LATEST STORIES: