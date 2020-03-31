Coronavirus impacts: Oil prices plummet as Americans stay home, jobs endangered

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – The oil industry is worried that the coronavirus could cost more than half a million oil and gas industry jobs.

Oil prices have hit an 18-year low: there’s too much supply and freefalling demand.

Industry leaders are now turning to the federal government for help.

When the New York Stock Exchange bell rang on Monday, Dan Eberhart, CEO of Canary Oil, says alarm bells went off in the oil industry.

“I’ve been doing this 20 years, and I have never seen oil go below 33, 31, somewhere in that range. Today it’s just about 20,” said Eberhart.

That’s the lowest crude oil price in almost two decades.

Eberhart says there’s no shortage of supply, but with Americans staying home to slow the spread of the virus — and not driving or flying like normal — demand is drying up.

“There is virtually no jet fuel needed,” said Eberhart. “Which is about 30% of oil demand typically.”

On top of that, there’s the ongoing price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Russia has refused to reduce oil production to prop up prices and the Saudis retaliated by flooding the market.

Texas Republican Senator John Cornyn is working to smooth things over with Saudi Arabia.

He says if oil prices don’t start climbing, more than half a million jobs in oil-rich states like Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana are at risk.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Coronavirus test results delayed up to 14 days in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus test results delayed up to 14 days in Florida"

Better Call Behnken helps Port Richey woman get assurance her power won't be disconnected

Thumbnail for the video titled "Better Call Behnken helps Port Richey woman get assurance her power won't be disconnected"

strike teams answer coronavirus calls

Thumbnail for the video titled "strike teams answer coronavirus calls"

a Clearwater businessman is switching his focus from producing water heaters to producing face masks

Thumbnail for the video titled "a Clearwater businessman is switching his focus from producing water heaters to producing face masks"

Westchase woman delivers pizzas to local hospitals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Westchase woman delivers pizzas to local hospitals"

Coronavirus cases in Florida surge past 6,300

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus cases in Florida surge past 6,300"

Lakeland to reopen some trails, amenities amid coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lakeland to reopen some trails, amenities amid coronavirus pandemic"

Tampa Bay restaurants adjust to “survive” during coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay restaurants adjust to “survive” during coronavirus pandemic"

Coronavirus; More than 5,000 classes at USF transition to online

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus; More than 5,000 classes at USF transition to online"

Let's boogie! Local dance studio offers FREE virtual lessons during coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Let's boogie! Local dance studio offers FREE virtual lessons during coronavirus"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss