TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) — A Wisconsin man visiting family in Tarpon Springs was reported missing on Friday evening.

Raynor William Stehno, 21, was last seen at Pinellas Safe Harbor, a homeless shelter in Clearwater. His father told police Raynor left his home earlier that day without his phone, wallet or other belongings.

Raynor was reportedly seeking mental health services at Pinellas Safe Harbor. However, he was seen leaving the facility at around 5:40 p.m.

His father said this is uncharacteristic for his son and believes he may be experiencing a mental health crisis.

Raynor is 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds.

If you see Raynor or have any information about his disappearance, contact Tarpon Springs Police or your local law enforcement.