Winter’s power displayed in 24-hour transformation at pier on Lake Ontario

by: John Kucko

Posted:

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In a matter of 24 hours, the Lake Ontario shoreline in Western New York turned into something out of the film “Frozen 2.”

Ice was barely beginning to form Wednesday morning at the pier in Webster, New York.

Then, 24 hours later, it was covered in ice.

Those ice plates are things the Western New York area sees a lot in January, when the bitter cold is more prevalent. But there were a lot of ice plates this week and where the wind goes is where they go and gather.

A slight wind from the south, and they disappear and go out to sea.

As for the pier, that ice will linger for a while, despite milder temps on the way for the area.

Ice can be dangerous, but it sure can be beautiful too.

