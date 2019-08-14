Winter Haven school evacuated due to smoke

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – Students at the Language and Literacy Academy in Winter Haven are being evacuated due to a “smokey haze inside of the building,” police said.
The Winter Haven Fire Department was dispatched to the building, which is located on 330 Avenue C Southeast and all students and staff were safely evacuated, police said.
The students are currently waiting at Grace Lutheran, which is directly across the street.
Police said there is no visible fire, but officers are conducting a sweep of the building.
Further information was not immediately available.
