(WFLA) — A winning ticket was sold for the estimated Mega Millions jackpot of $476 million, according to the game’s website.

The Mega Millions site said the winning ticket was sold in New York.

The winning numbers were 23, 27, 41, 48, and 51.

This is the first jackpot win since Jan. 31. January itself had a record number of jackpot wins, with four people winning in a single month.

Two $1 million prize winners were also reported in Massachusetts and Illinois.

Including those two winners, there have been 22 $1 million prizes won since the jackpot began rolling over 10 weeks ago.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be Tuesday. The jackpot will restart at its starting value of $20 million.