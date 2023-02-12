Temperatures Sunday morning will be in the low 60s across the Bay Area with a few sprinkles possible. More importantly, wind speed will be between 15 and 25 mph with gusts over 30 throughout the day. There will be some areas of sun this afternoon, but temperatures will stay chilly as highs only rise to the upper 60s.

The next couple of mornings will be cold with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. With plenty of sun, Monday will warm into the upper 60s with mid 70s expected Valentines Day.

80s return Wednesday and Thursday before the next front arrives bringing rain on Friday and cooling things off a bit next weekend.