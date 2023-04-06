TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If fans are seeing “Red” because they couldn’t get their hands on Taylor Swift tickets, “Shake It Off”. There’s a chance to win passes to the concert Thursday.

Fans know “All Too Well” how expensive it is to attend the concert. Many want to attend the show without leaving a “Blank Space” in their bank account.

For those with the “End Game” of getting passes, iHeartRadio and US103.5 are holding a drawing for two tickets.

The promotion isn’t about “Bad Blood” it’s about OneBlood. The radio station is hosting a blood donation even at the organization’s headquarters in St. Petersburg from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Fans who are “Fearless” can consider giving blood but, a donation isn’t required to enter the ticket drawing. The passes have a “Reputation” for being tough to get ahold of, so, station leaders are hoping for every hero and “Anti-hero” will show up and help others “Begin Again” with the gift of blood.

“You just never know when it’s needed. It could be the everyday hospitalization that somebody needs the blood. It might not be you that you’ve ever needed it, but, it could be- and it could be someone in your family. When you need it you’re thankful that OneBlood is there,” described US103.5 host Ashley Morrison.

Organizers don’t want fans waiting in line “Forever and Always” so you can register for the tickets at any of the OneBlood locations included on this list: TS Blood Drives | OneBlood

Even if you’re feeling “22”, individuals must by at least 18 years old to register for tickets. The winners will be announced Friday afternoon at 12:30 p.m. on US103.5.