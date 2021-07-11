Wildlife official: Gator attacked killed dog by Florida pond

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. (AP) — Wildlife officials say residents in a central Florida neighborhood are on edge after an alligator attacked and killed a dog that a woman was walking along a trail.

WKMG reported the incident happened Thursday night along the West Orange Trail in Winter Garden. Spokesman Chad Weber says the dog ran into a pond to chase some ducks, and was attacked by the gator.

He says a trapper came to the scene to capture and killed the alligator. Weber says the body of the dog was recovered.

