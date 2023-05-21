Monday starts out with sunshine and high humidity with temperatures in the low to mid 70s across the Bay Area. Numerous showers and storms will form early Monday afternoon and linger through the evening with highs in the upper 80s.

As an area of low pressure and associated cold front move through, the chance of rain will come before as well as after lunchtime with highs Tuesday through Thursday rising to the mid to upper 80s.

It starts to dry up Friday with isolated showers and storms with slightly lower humidity. In fact, Memorial Day weekend will be relatively dry with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.