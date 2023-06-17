Isolated showers and storms will become more widspread by the mid morning hours of your Saturday as temperatures start out in the upper 70s. Rain and storms will be ongoing this afternoon with limited sunshine and highs in the upper 80s. It will be breezy at times throughout the weekend as well.

Expect a similar pattern Sunday with morning and afternoon storms. There is a marginal threat for severe weather with the biggest factors being wind damage and the slight possibility of large hail Saturday and Sunday. Highs Sunday will also be in the upper 80s.

There won’t be as much rain Monday with again showers and storms moving toward the east coast with highs around 90. Rain chances will be moderate for the rest of the week with lows in the upper 70s and highs in the upper 80s to around 90.

There is a tropical wave in the far east Atlantic that looks like it could become a tropical storm next week as it moves eastward, but looks like it will move north before impacting the United States.