TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has directed the United States and the State of Florida flags to be flown at half-staff at various locations in honor of former Representative James Rollins Eddy.

Flags will be flown half-staff at the Broward County Courthouse in Ft. Lauderdale, the City Hall of Ft. Lauderdale, and at the State Capitol in Tallahassee from sunrise to sunset on Feb. 17.

Representative Eddy passed away on Jan. 20, 2023, at the age of 91.

From 1963 to 1968, he represented Broward County and District 82 in the Florida House.

During his time in the House, Eddy served on several committees, including the powerful Rules Committee and the Appropriations Committee. He was also the Vice Chairman of the Pari-Mutuels Affairs Committee and the Government Organization Committee.

Eddy also served as the Minority Floor Leader from 1966 until 1968.

Following his time in the Florida House, Representative Eddy entered private practice and continued to serve the people of Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties in various roles, according to the Governor’s Office.

“Former State Representative Eddy will be remembered as a dedicated advocate for his neighbors and the citizens of Florida,” the Governor’s Office said.