(WFLA) — Some News Channel 8 viewers are experiencing issues streaming WFLA on platforms like Hulu, Peacock and Fubo.

A piece of equipment that is critical for distributing the WFLA signal to some streaming platforms has failed, which means viewers cannot see local news or other local programming, for now.

The WFLA team is working with NBC, who owns the equipment, to secure a replacement part. There is no immediate word on when the part will be replaced.

National programs, like TODAY and NBC Nightly News, are not affected by this issue and will appear as normal on streaming platforms.

We know this is frustrating for our loyal viewers, as it is for us as well. It is out of our control and we are hoping for a quick resolution.

In the meantime, viewers can stream our newscasts on WFLA.com two hours after they air.