Why Florida Sen. Jeff Brandes excludes felons and teens from the $15 minimum wage

This week on Battleground Florida:

  • State Senator Jeff Brandes (R-Pinellas) is known as a criminal justice reform advocate among Florida Republicans. So why does he exclude ex-felons and workers under 21 from the new, higher minimum wage that will reach $15/hour by 2026?
  • Gov. Ron DeSantis gets favorable national attention as people compare similar Covid-19 numbers in California and Florida, despite the differing stances on lockdowns
  • DeSantis Covid response with nursing homes earns him praise as more details emerge about New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s nursing home data
  • Manatee County’s exclusive vaccine clinic draws criticism for DeSantis and a county commissioner
  • DeSantis proposes changes to Florida’s voting system despite the state running a clean election in November

