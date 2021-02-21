Why Florida Sen. Jeff Brandes excludes felons and teens from the $15 minimum wage

AUSTIN (KXAN) -- As several state, local and national politicians move to help Texans receive winter storm aid, many in the Lone Star State are noting the "silence" of Republican Senator John Cornyn -- especially in the wake of the state's other senator, Ted Cruz, sparking outrage with a flight to Cancun last week.

On Sunday, "WheresCornyn?" and "WheresJohnCornyn" both appeared on Twitter's trending page, with many knocking the senator's response to the devastating storms and lack of visibility in their wake.