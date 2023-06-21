TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 5-year-old was confused when Jefferson County deputies did not have any donuts on them in Colorado last week.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, two deputies responded to a report of a young girl walking barefoot in a Colorado neighborhood.

While talking to the child, one of the deputies offered her a snack of strawberries and chocolate hummus, but it was not exactly the snack she had in mind.

That’s when she pops the question we were all thinking, “Why don’t you have donuts?”

The video showed the officers getting a chuckle out of the question and told the girl they preferred healthier snacks to stay in shape and fight off the bad guys.

After the hilarious interaction, the officers were able to find the girl’s home and ensure she was taken care of by relatives.