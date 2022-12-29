TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has directed the United States and the State of Florida flags to be flown at half-staff at various locations in honor of Corporal Ray Hamilton.

Flags will be flown half-staff at the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office in Crestview, the Okaloosa County Courthouse in Crestview, and the City Hall of Crestview from sunrise to sunset on Dec. 31.

Corporal Ray Hamilton passed away from critical injuries he sustained while responding to a domestic violence incident on Christmas Eve.

Hamilton served as a deputy for the last five-and-a-half years in Okaloosa County. According to officials, he had just become a member of the office’s Special Response Team.

Prior to that, Hamilton served as a field training officer and a crime scene investigator. During his time at the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, he received two Life Saving Awards.

“Corporal Hamilton will be remembered for his selfless courage to protect the lives of others at the cost of his own,” the Governor’s Office said.