White House works to combat coronavirus with testing, quarantine efforts

News

by: Joe Khalil

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) – The White House strategy to combat the coronavirus has shifted to limiting its effects, as officials say further spread is inevitable. 

“We need to be focused on local community efforts to slow the spread,” Secretary Alex Azar, Health and Human Services, said.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar says it’s clear the coronavirus has established a foothold in the US. 

“We will see community transmission in the United States. We’ll see more cases, and the testing will illuminate that,” Azar said.

Azar says there will be more confirmed cases as millions of coronavirus tests are put into use this week. 

He says the federal government will work directly with local and state authorities on testing and quarantine efforts.

Including isolating the 2,500 people on board the Grand Princess cruise ship.

“Advising on various mitigation measures, such as whether you close schools, public transportation, large gatherings,” Azar said. 

But Senator Chuck Schumer says health officials are playing catch-up because the Trump Administration mishandled coronavirus testing early on. 

“Because we don’t have a complete handle on testing many of our doctors, researchers and public health officials are flying blind,” Senator Chuck Schumer, D-New York, said. 

Without accurate information, Schumer says ultimately the US is at a disadvantage in combating the virus.

“We need President Trump to lead our government’s response to the coronavirus competently and consistently. We’re all rooting for that,” Schumer said. 

Vice President Pence held a conference call with governors Monday morning and continues to meet daily with the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Two private companies start testing for coronavirus in Florida  

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two private companies start testing for coronavirus in Florida  "

Tampa Bay Area 6th grader becomes advocate for school choice

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay Area 6th grader becomes advocate for school choice"

Crude oil price drop sets off U.S. stock market plunge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crude oil price drop sets off U.S. stock market plunge"

Pasco tells woman to fix sidewalk herself

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pasco tells woman to fix sidewalk herself"

Support to make daylight saving time permanent grows on Capitol Hill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Support to make daylight saving time permanent grows on Capitol Hill"

Blake Snell on his second start of the spring

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blake Snell on his second start of the spring"

one of the new members of the Rays still needs to find a home in the area

Thumbnail for the video titled "one of the new members of the Rays still needs to find a home in the area"

Kevin Cash on the idea of becoming neighbors with Yoshi Tsutsugo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kevin Cash on the idea of becoming neighbors with Yoshi Tsutsugo"

97-year-old WWII veteran sworn in as Polk Co. honorary deputy

Thumbnail for the video titled "97-year-old WWII veteran sworn in as Polk Co. honorary deputy"

Coronavirus Q&A: Global health expert answers questions live on WFLA Now

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Q&A: Global health expert answers questions live on WFLA Now"

Police: Driver shot, killed while traveling on I-75 in North Port area

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police: Driver shot, killed while traveling on I-75 in North Port area"

1 dead, 2 injured in Tampa shooting; police investigating

Thumbnail for the video titled "1 dead, 2 injured in Tampa shooting; police investigating"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss