White House declares teachers emergency workers

FILE – In this July 14, 2020, file photo, amid concerns of the spread of COVID-19, Aiden Trabucco, right, wears a mask as he raises his hand to answer a question behind Anthony Gonzales during a summer STEM camp at Wylie High School in Wylie, Texas. School districts that plan to reopen classrooms in the fall are wrestling with whether to require teachers and students to wear face masks — an issue that has divided urban and rural schools and yielded widely varying guidance. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

WASHINGTON (CNN Newsource) – The White House is declaring teachers essential workers.

This designation subjects them to the same kinds of advisories as people like doctors and law enforcement officials.

It was likely done in an attempt to keep schools open… Because critical workers may continue working even after exposure to a confirmed COVID-19 case… So long as they are not showing symptoms.

The American Federation of Teachers says the designation could be used to bully educators.

The union’s president says teachers have always been essential — but questioned why the White House doesn’t commit resources to help keep them safe.

