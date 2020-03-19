WATCH LIVE: White House coronavirus task force holds Thursday briefing

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(NEXSTAR) — The White House coronavirus task force held a briefing Thursday morning to provide the latest on the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During Thursday’s meeting, President Donald Trump said he has ordered the FDA to eliminate outdated rules in order to get any possible vaccine on the market quickly.  

At Wednesday’s briefing, Trump announced an expansion of Medicare telehealth services, signed the Defense Production Act and suspended foreclosures and evictions through April.

Earlier Wednesday, the U.S. and Canada announced the two countries have agreed to temporarily close the shared border to nonessential travel.

At the center of the pandemic’s outbreak, China reported no new locally transmitted cases of coronavirus since the outbreak began in late 2019.

The U.S. has had at least 116 virus-related deaths and over 7,300 cases of coronavirus.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Clearwater City Council shuts down Clearwater Beach

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clearwater City Council shuts down Clearwater Beach"

Playful dolphins, manatees capture on video by See Through Canoe

Thumbnail for the video titled "Playful dolphins, manatees capture on video by See Through Canoe"

Coronavirus: Former Tampa Bay resident on lockdown in Europe

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Former Tampa Bay resident on lockdown in Europe"

Spring breakers on Clearwater Beach talk about coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spring breakers on Clearwater Beach talk about coronavirus"

'Neighborly' brings meals, company during coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Neighborly' brings meals, company during coronavirus"

Coronavirus: More than 200,000 cases worldwide

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: More than 200,000 cases worldwide"

Thursday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Morning Forecast"

First Hillsborough COVID-19 patient fully recovers from virus, shares journey

Thumbnail for the video titled "First Hillsborough COVID-19 patient fully recovers from virus, shares journey"

Bucs betting odds

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bucs betting odds"

School year could be extended

Thumbnail for the video titled "School year could be extended"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss