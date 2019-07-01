Where to watch Fourth of July fireworks in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay area has many events for you to choose from to help you celebrate and watch the Independence Day fireworks.

Here’s a list of events and places celebrating the Fourth of July in our area.

Hillsborough County

Tampa

Heights Fourth of July Festival Hot Dog Eating Competition

When: July 4, 4 p.m.

Where: Armature Works Front Lawn at 1910 North Ola Avenue, Tampa, Florida 33602

The competition kicks off at 4 p.m. on the Yuengling Riverfront Stage. There will only be 25 contestants competing to see who can take down the most hot dogs within a 5-minute period. Tickets to enter the competition are limited and first come, first serve. Entry fee is $25.

Boom by the Bay – Fourth on the Tampa Riverwalk

When: July 4, 9 p.m.

Where: The Tampa Riverwalk, Tampa, Florida 33602

Firework celebrations will begin at 9 p.m. There will be four firework displays along the 2.5 miles of Tampa’s waterfront. There will be a firework display near Armature Works, Hard Rock Takeover at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park, Tampa Convention Center and Sparkman Wharf.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

When: 4 nights in a row, beginning July 4, 9:30 p.m.

Where: 10165 McKinley Drive, Tampa, Florida 33614

Fireworks celebrations will begin at 9:30 p.m. at Busch Gardens for four nights in a row, beginning on Independence Day. The park is open until 11 p.m. on the 4th of July and until 10 p.m. the following Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Temple Terrace

Temple Terrace Fourth of July Parade & Fireworks Celebration

When: July 4, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Temple Terrace Golf & Country Club at 200 Inverness Ave., Temple Terrace, Florida 33617

The parade will start at 10 a.m. at Whiteway Drive and Gillette Avenue. The parade route runs south to Druid Hills Road, west to Ridgedale Road and south to the Temple Terrace Little League fields.

Plant City

Plant City Fourth of July Celebration

When: July 4, 5:30 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.

Where: Plant City Stadium at 1810 East Park Road, Plant City, FL 33566

Parking will open at 5:30 p.m.and costs $5 per car. Admission is free. There will be face painting, balloon art, inflatables, a rock wall, a bungee jumper and live entertainment. Fireworks will start around 9:15 p.m.

Pinellas County

Tarpon Springs

The City of Tarpon Springs Fourth of July Picnic

When: July 4, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Craig Park at Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

The picnic will take place during the late morning and into the afternoon. Admission is free. There will be live music and food.

St. Petersburg

Fireworks Across the Bay Celebration in St. Pete

When: July 4, 9 p.m.

Where: St. Pete’s Spa Beach Park at 615 2nd Ave. N.E., St. Petersburg, Florida 33703

Fireworks will begin at 9 p.m at St. Pete’s Spa Beach Park.

“Rock the Beach” Fourth of July Concert and Fireworks Display

When: July 4, 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Upham Beach at 6850 Beach Plaza St. Pete Beach, Florida 33706

There will be free live music performed by Brian Caudill Band from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. followed by Stormbringer from 6:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. Fireworks will start at 9 p.m. Guests cannot bring alcohol, glass containers or pets. There is limited parking on the island, so ridesharing and public transit are encouraged.

Clearwater

Clearwater Celebrates America

When: July 4, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Coachman Park at 301 Drew St., Clearwater, Florida 33755

There will be music, food, drinks, local vendors and other family-friendly activities. Admission is free. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the fireworks will begin between 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Fireworks at Clearwater Threshers Game

When: July 3, gates open at 5 p.m.

Where: Spectrum Field at 601 Coachman Road, Clearwater, Florida 33765

Watch the Threshers take on Fort Myers at Spectrum Field. Gates will open at 5 p.m. After the game, there will be a fireworks show.

Safety Harbor

Safety Harbor Fourth of July Celebrations

When: July 4, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Downtown Safety Harbor, Safety Harbor, Florida 34695

There will be activities for the children, live entertainment and food vendors starting at 5 p.m. A fireworks display will start at 9 p.m.

Largo

Largo’s Fourth of July Celebration

When: July 4, 6 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.

Where: 101 Central Park Drive, Largo, Florida 33771

The Independence Day celebrations will start at 6 p.m. with entertainment, food and activities for all ages. The fireworks show will begin around 9:15 p.m.

Gulfport

Gulfport’s July Fourth Celebration

When: July 4, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Gulfport Beach at Downtown Waterfront District, Gulfport, Florida 33707

Celebrate the holiday with an Independence Day Parade starting at 6 p.m. Top it off with a fireworks display at 9 p.m. on Gulfport Beach.

Dunedin

Light Up the Park

When: July 3, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Highlander Park at 903 Michigan Boulevard, Dunedin, Florida 34698

A band performance from Ronnie Dee and the SuperStars will begin at 7 p.m. The Laser Light Show will begin at 9 p.m.

Redington Shores

Fourth of July Fireworks on Redington Shores

When: July 4, at dusk

Where: Redington Shores Beach at 18200 Gulf Blvd., Redington Shores, Florida 33708

Beach access is available at 182nd Avenue and Gulf Boulevard. Fireworks will start around dusk.

Treasure Island

Treasure Island Fourth of July Fireworks

When: July 4, 9 p.m.

Where: 10400 Gulf Blvd., Treasure Island, Florida 33706

Watch the Treasure Island firework show on the beach around 9 p.m. Off-site parking will be offered at Treasure Island Park for $15 a vehicle.

Polk County

Lakeland

Red, White & KABOOM!

When: July 3, 6 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.

Where: Lake Mirror at 121 S. Lake Ave., Lakeland, Florida 33801

Attendees are asked to bring at least one non-perishable food item to help support the VISTE food bank. At the event, there will be a live concert, a watermelon eating contest and food vendors. Fireworks will start at 9 p.m.

Lake Wales

Lake Wales Fourth of July Festivities

When: July 4, 2 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Lake Wales Park at 33 N. Lakeshore Blvd., Lake Wales, Florida 33853

There will be games, pony rides, face painting and food. Free parking and free admission. Fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m

Auburndale

Auburndale Fourth of July Celebration

When: July 4, noon to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Ariana Park at 2215 Lake Ariana Blvd., Auburndale, Florida 33823

Join the City of Auburndale in the Independence Day fun. There will be fun family activities, food, watermelon eating contest, kid’s sack races, cornhole tournament and entertainment. Fireworks will start at 9 p.m.

Bartow

Fourth of July Celebration in Bartow

When: July 4, 2:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Mosaic Park at 2250 S. Floral Ave., Bartow, Florida 33830

Admission is free and seats are first come, first served. Guests can enjoy live music, food vendors and games. Fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m.

Haines City

Thunder on the Ridge

When: July 4, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Lake Eva Park at 555 Ledwith Ave, Haines City, Florida 33844

There will be live entertainment, food and a cornhole tournament.

Dundee

Dundee Fourth of July Celebration and Fireworks

When: July 4, 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Dundee Community Center at 603 Lake Marie Boulevard Dundee, Florida 33838

Join the City of Dundee in celebrating the Fourth of July with live music, face painting and dancing. Fireworks at 9:20 p.m. at Lake Marie.

Davenport

City of Davenport Fourth of July Celebration

When: July 4, 3 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.

Where: Lewis Mathews Sports Complex at 400 Palm Street, Davenport, Florida 33897

Join the City of Davenport in celebrating Independence Day with live entertainment and fireworks show.

Winter Haven

LEGOLAND Red, White and Boom

When: July 4, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: LEGOLAND at One LEGOLAND Way, Winter Haven, Florida 33884

There will be a Brick & Boom Fireworks Celebration where you can “wear special viewing glasses while watching a gazillion bricks explode from the sky.” You must purchase a park ticket for this event

Hernando County

Brooksville

Firecracker Smash’m Up!

When: July 4, 4 p.m.

Where: Hernando County Fairgrounds at 6436 Broad St., Brooksville, Florida 34601

The event starts at 4 p.m. $5 for parking. There will be a Demolition Derby starting at 7 p.m., which is an additional cost of $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 4 to 12. Bounce houses and pony rides will be available but at an additional cost. There will also be crafts and games.

Sarasota County

Venice

City of Venice Annual Fourth of July Fireworks Show

When: July 4, 9 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Humphris Park (South Jetty), 2000 Tarpon Center Drive, Venice, Florida 34285

Fireworks will be shot off from South Jetty. The firework show may be viewed from Caspersen to Nokomis in addition to other places around Venice. If you would like to view the show from your boat, you should be anchored by 8:30 p.m. The Venice Inlet will be closed to boat traffic at 8:45 p.m. until a half hour after the fireworks grand finale.

Sarasota

Bayfront Fireworks Spectacular

When: July 4, 9 p.m.

Where: Marina Plaza at 2 Marina Plaza, Sarasota, Florida 34236

The fireworks display is free admission and open to the public.

Nathan Benderson Park Fireworks on the Lake

When: July 3, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Nathan Benderson Park, 5851 Nathan Benderson Circle, Sarasota, Florida 34235

There will be a variety of musical groups and a chance for families to picnic on the grass. Gates will open at 4 p.m. Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.

Manatee County

Palmetto

Palmetto Fourth of July Celebration

When: July 4, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: Sutton Park at Palmetto, Florida 34221

The event activities will kick off around 4 p.m. and will feature live music, arts and crafts and food.

Bradenton

Marauders Patriotic Celebration

When: July 3, 5 p.m.

Where: LECOM Park at 1611 9th St. West, Bradenton, Florida 34205

Watch the Bradenton Marauders play the Jupiter Hammerheads. Gates will open at 5 p.m. and the game will start at 6:30 p.m. Fireworks will begin after the game.

Highlands County

Sebring

Fourth of July Fireworks

When: July 4, 9 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.

Where: City Pier Beach at 351 West Center Ave., Sebring, Florida 33870

Fireworks will start at 9 p.m.

If you know of any other celebrations or firework shows in our area, please feel free to email them to us at online@wfla.com.