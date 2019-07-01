Where to watch Fourth of July fireworks in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay area has many events for you to choose from to help you celebrate and watch the Independence Day fireworks.
Here’s a list of events and places celebrating the Fourth of July in our area.
Hillsborough County
Tampa
Heights Fourth of July Festival Hot Dog Eating Competition
When: July 4, 4 p.m.
Where: Armature Works Front Lawn at 1910 North Ola Avenue, Tampa, Florida 33602
The competition kicks off at 4 p.m. on the Yuengling Riverfront Stage. There will only be 25 contestants competing to see who can take down the most hot dogs within a 5-minute period. Tickets to enter the competition are limited and first come, first serve. Entry fee is $25.
Boom by the Bay – Fourth on the Tampa Riverwalk
When: July 4, 9 p.m.
Where: The Tampa Riverwalk, Tampa, Florida 33602
Firework celebrations will begin at 9 p.m. There will be four firework displays along the 2.5 miles of Tampa’s waterfront. There will be a firework display near Armature Works, Hard Rock Takeover at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park, Tampa Convention Center and Sparkman Wharf.
When: 4 nights in a row, beginning July 4, 9:30 p.m.
Where: 10165 McKinley Drive, Tampa, Florida 33614
Fireworks celebrations will begin at 9:30 p.m. at Busch Gardens for four nights in a row, beginning on Independence Day. The park is open until 11 p.m. on the 4th of July and until 10 p.m. the following Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Temple Terrace
Temple Terrace Fourth of July Parade & Fireworks Celebration
When: July 4, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: Temple Terrace Golf & Country Club at 200 Inverness Ave., Temple Terrace, Florida 33617
The parade will start at 10 a.m. at Whiteway Drive and Gillette Avenue. The parade route runs south to Druid Hills Road, west to Ridgedale Road and south to the Temple Terrace Little League fields.
Plant City
Plant City Fourth of July Celebration
When: July 4, 5:30 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.
Where: Plant City Stadium at 1810 East Park Road, Plant City, FL 33566
Parking will open at 5:30 p.m.and costs $5 per car. Admission is free. There will be face painting, balloon art, inflatables, a rock wall, a bungee jumper and live entertainment. Fireworks will start around 9:15 p.m.
Pinellas County
Tarpon Springs
The City of Tarpon Springs Fourth of July Picnic
When: July 4, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Craig Park at Tarpon Springs, FL 34689
The picnic will take place during the late morning and into the afternoon. Admission is free. There will be live music and food.
St. Petersburg
Fireworks Across the Bay Celebration in St. Pete
When: July 4, 9 p.m.
Where: St. Pete’s Spa Beach Park at 615 2nd Ave. N.E., St. Petersburg, Florida 33703
Fireworks will begin at 9 p.m at St. Pete’s Spa Beach Park.
“Rock the Beach” Fourth of July Concert and Fireworks Display
When: July 4, 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: Upham Beach at 6850 Beach Plaza St. Pete Beach, Florida 33706
There will be free live music performed by Brian Caudill Band from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. followed by Stormbringer from 6:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. Fireworks will start at 9 p.m. Guests cannot bring alcohol, glass containers or pets. There is limited parking on the island, so ridesharing and public transit are encouraged.
Clearwater
When: July 4, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: Coachman Park at 301 Drew St., Clearwater, Florida 33755
There will be music, food, drinks, local vendors and other family-friendly activities. Admission is free. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the fireworks will begin between 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
Fireworks at Clearwater Threshers Game
When: July 3, gates open at 5 p.m.
Where: Spectrum Field at 601 Coachman Road, Clearwater, Florida 33765
Watch the Threshers take on Fort Myers at Spectrum Field. Gates will open at 5 p.m. After the game, there will be a fireworks show.
Safety Harbor
Safety Harbor Fourth of July Celebrations
When: July 4, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: Downtown Safety Harbor, Safety Harbor, Florida 34695
There will be activities for the children, live entertainment and food vendors starting at 5 p.m. A fireworks display will start at 9 p.m.
Largo
Largo’s Fourth of July Celebration
When: July 4, 6 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.
Where: 101 Central Park Drive, Largo, Florida 33771
The Independence Day celebrations will start at 6 p.m. with entertainment, food and activities for all ages. The fireworks show will begin around 9:15 p.m.
Gulfport
Gulfport’s July Fourth Celebration
When: July 4, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: Gulfport Beach at Downtown Waterfront District, Gulfport, Florida 33707
Celebrate the holiday with an Independence Day Parade starting at 6 p.m. Top it off with a fireworks display at 9 p.m. on Gulfport Beach.
Dunedin
When: July 3, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: Highlander Park at 903 Michigan Boulevard, Dunedin, Florida 34698
A band performance from Ronnie Dee and the SuperStars will begin at 7 p.m. The Laser Light Show will begin at 9 p.m.
Redington Shores
Fourth of July Fireworks on Redington Shores
When: July 4, at dusk
Where: Redington Shores Beach at 18200 Gulf Blvd., Redington Shores, Florida 33708
Beach access is available at 182nd Avenue and Gulf Boulevard. Fireworks will start around dusk.
Treasure Island
Treasure Island Fourth of July Fireworks
When: July 4, 9 p.m.
Where: 10400 Gulf Blvd., Treasure Island, Florida 33706
Watch the Treasure Island firework show on the beach around 9 p.m. Off-site parking will be offered at Treasure Island Park for $15 a vehicle.
Polk County
Lakeland
When: July 3, 6 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.
Where: Lake Mirror at 121 S. Lake Ave., Lakeland, Florida 33801
Attendees are asked to bring at least one non-perishable food item to help support the VISTE food bank. At the event, there will be a live concert, a watermelon eating contest and food vendors. Fireworks will start at 9 p.m.
Lake Wales
Lake Wales Fourth of July Festivities
When: July 4, 2 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Where: Lake Wales Park at 33 N. Lakeshore Blvd., Lake Wales, Florida 33853
There will be games, pony rides, face painting and food. Free parking and free admission. Fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m
Auburndale
Auburndale Fourth of July Celebration
When: July 4, noon to 9:30 p.m.
Where: Ariana Park at 2215 Lake Ariana Blvd., Auburndale, Florida 33823
Join the City of Auburndale in the Independence Day fun. There will be fun family activities, food, watermelon eating contest, kid’s sack races, cornhole tournament and entertainment. Fireworks will start at 9 p.m.
Bartow
Fourth of July Celebration in Bartow
When: July 4, 2:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Where: Mosaic Park at 2250 S. Floral Ave., Bartow, Florida 33830
Admission is free and seats are first come, first served. Guests can enjoy live music, food vendors and games. Fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m.
Haines City
When: July 4, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: Lake Eva Park at 555 Ledwith Ave, Haines City, Florida 33844
There will be live entertainment, food and a cornhole tournament.
Dundee
Dundee Fourth of July Celebration and Fireworks
When: July 4, 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: Dundee Community Center at 603 Lake Marie Boulevard Dundee, Florida 33838
Join the City of Dundee in celebrating the Fourth of July with live music, face painting and dancing. Fireworks at 9:20 p.m. at Lake Marie.
Davenport
City of Davenport Fourth of July Celebration
When: July 4, 3 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.
Where: Lewis Mathews Sports Complex at 400 Palm Street, Davenport, Florida 33897
Join the City of Davenport in celebrating Independence Day with live entertainment and fireworks show.
Winter Haven
When: July 4, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: LEGOLAND at One LEGOLAND Way, Winter Haven, Florida 33884
There will be a Brick & Boom Fireworks Celebration where you can “wear special viewing glasses while watching a gazillion bricks explode from the sky.” You must purchase a park ticket for this event
Hernando County
Brooksville
When: July 4, 4 p.m.
Where: Hernando County Fairgrounds at 6436 Broad St., Brooksville, Florida 34601
The event starts at 4 p.m. $5 for parking. There will be a Demolition Derby starting at 7 p.m., which is an additional cost of $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 4 to 12. Bounce houses and pony rides will be available but at an additional cost. There will also be crafts and games.
Sarasota County
Venice
City of Venice Annual Fourth of July Fireworks Show
When: July 4, 9 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Where: Humphris Park (South Jetty), 2000 Tarpon Center Drive, Venice, Florida 34285
Fireworks will be shot off from South Jetty. The firework show may be viewed from Caspersen to Nokomis in addition to other places around Venice. If you would like to view the show from your boat, you should be anchored by 8:30 p.m. The Venice Inlet will be closed to boat traffic at 8:45 p.m. until a half hour after the fireworks grand finale.
Sarasota
Bayfront Fireworks Spectacular
When: July 4, 9 p.m.
Where: Marina Plaza at 2 Marina Plaza, Sarasota, Florida 34236
The fireworks display is free admission and open to the public.
Nathan Benderson Park Fireworks on the Lake
When: July 3, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: Nathan Benderson Park, 5851 Nathan Benderson Circle, Sarasota, Florida 34235
There will be a variety of musical groups and a chance for families to picnic on the grass. Gates will open at 4 p.m. Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.
Manatee County
Palmetto
Palmetto Fourth of July Celebration
When: July 4, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Where: Sutton Park at Palmetto, Florida 34221
The event activities will kick off around 4 p.m. and will feature live music, arts and crafts and food.
Bradenton
Marauders Patriotic Celebration
When: July 3, 5 p.m.
Where: LECOM Park at 1611 9th St. West, Bradenton, Florida 34205
Watch the Bradenton Marauders play the Jupiter Hammerheads. Gates will open at 5 p.m. and the game will start at 6:30 p.m. Fireworks will begin after the game.
Highlands County
Sebring
When: July 4, 9 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.
Where: City Pier Beach at 351 West Center Ave., Sebring, Florida 33870
Fireworks will start at 9 p.m.
If you know of any other celebrations or firework shows in our area, please feel free to email them to us at online@wfla.com.