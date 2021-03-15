Where kids in Manatee County can get free food during spring break

Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Families in Manatee County can pick up free food for their kids while schools are closed for spring break this week.

On Monday through Friday, the school district will hand out food at nine bus stops and two walk-up locations around lunchtime.

The locations and times are:

Bradenton Village Apartments, 1302 3rd Street W. in Bradenton from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Turner Chapel AME Church, 317 11th Street Drive W. in Palmetto from 12:30 p.m. to 1:15 p.m

Southeast High School, 1200 37th Avenue E. in Bradenton from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Palmetto Youth Center, 501 17th Street W. in Palmetto from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Manatee Mobile Home Park, 2204 Manatee Avenue E. in Bradenton from 12:30 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Haile Middle School/Freedom Elementary School, 9501 E. State Road 64 in Bradenton from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Lee Middle School, 4000 53rd Avenue W. in Bradenton from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Daughtery Elementary School, 515 63rd Avenue E. in Bradenton from 12:30 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Ballard Elementary School, 912 18th Street W. in Bradenton from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Buffalo Creek Middle School, 7320 69th Street E. in Palmetto from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

King Middle School, 600 75th Street N.W. in Bradenton from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

For more information, call Food and Nutrition Service at 941-739-5700 or visit www.manateeschoolfood.net.